Weekend closure of A96 between Thainstone and Port Elphinstone roundabouts for surface works

It’s the second time the work on the eastbound carriageway has been rescheduled.

The weekend closure was scheduled to be in place beginning on Friday, February 25, having previously been postponed from an earlier date.

However, due to the forecast for adverse weather, the work was put on hold again.

The weekend closure is to allow for carriageway improvement works to be carried out.

It is now programmed to get underway this Friday, March 4, and will take place over the weekend – subject to weather conditions.

For safety, the eastbound carriageway between Port Elphinstone and Thainstone Roundabout will be closed from 7.30pm on Friday, March 4, until 6.30am on Monday, March 7.

Motorists will be diverted from the A96 at Port Elphinstone Roundabout on to the B993 towards Kenmay, then ont o the B994 towards Kintore, then the B987 towards A96 Broomhill Roundabout, and then on to the A96.

Local access will be maintained throughout the periof od the improvement works.

BEAR Scotland, manages and maintains the trunk roads in the North-east, said all relevant stakeholders had been informed of the changes, and thanked drivers in advance for their patience while the work is carried out.