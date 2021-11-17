Weekend surfacing improvements planned for A96 beetween Clovenstone to Thainstone

Works start on Friday 26 November for three days

The improvements will address defects in the road surface on the westbound section of the A96, between Kintore and Thainstone Roundabout, creating a safer and smoother road surface for motorists.

The project is scheduled to begin next Friday (November 26) at 7.30pm and is planned to take place over three days with operations programmed consecutively where possible to minimise the duration. All works are expected to be completed by 6.30am on Monday, November 29, subject to weather conditions.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, a road closure will be in place on the westbound carriageway between Tavelty and Thainstone Roundabout.

Motorists will be diverted from the A96 at Boomhill Roundabout along the B987 towards Kintore, before travelling along the B994 towards Kemnay, then onto the B993 to Port Elphinstone Roundabout. The A96 Tavelty and the A96 Kintore on-slips will also be closed with signed diversion routes in place to guide motorists. Local access will be maintained to Tavelty and Clovenstone.

Consultation has taken place with all relevant stakeholders in advance of the resurfacing improvements to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Unit Representative, said: “This £425,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A96, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“Due to the nature of the works, the road closure on the westbound carriageway is essential for ensuring the safety of roadworkers and motorists. However, we have planned for operations to take place consecutively where possible over one weekend to complete the scheme as quickly and as safely as we can to minimise disruption.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A96.”