Weekend surfacing improvements planned for the A96 near Inverurie

Works start on Friday 21 January over two weekends

The improvements will address defects in the road surface on the westbound and eastbound sections of the A96 between Thainstone Roundabout and Port Elphinstone Roundabout, creating a safer and smoother road surface for motorists.

The project is programmed to take place as follows:

Phase one – A96 westbound between Thainstone Roundabout and Port Elphinstone Roundabout - Friday, January 21 to Monday, January 24

The first phase of the project is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm and is planned to take place over three days with operations programmed consecutively where possible to minimise the duration, with all works expected to be completed by 6.30am on the Monday, subject to weather conditions.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, a road closure will be in place on the westbound carriageway between Tavelty and Thainstone Roundabout.

Motorists will be diverted from the A96 at Broomhill Roundabout along the B987 towards Kintore, before travelling along the B994 towards Kemnay, then onto the B993 to Port Elphinstone Roundabout. Local access will be maintained as far as Thainstone Roundabout.

Phase two – A96 eastbound between Port Elphinstone Roundabout and Thainstone Roundabout – Friday, February 4 to Monday, February 7

The second phase of the project is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm and is planned to take place over three days with operations programmed consecutively where possible to minimise the duration, with all works expected to be completed by 6.30am on the Monday, subject to weather conditions.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, a road closure will be in place on the eastbound carriageway between Port Elphinstone and Thainstone Roundabout.

Motorists will be diverted from the A96 at Port Elphinstone Roundabout onto the B993 towards Kenmay, then onto the B994 towards Kintore, then onto the B987 towards A96 Broomhill Roundabout, then onto the A96. Local access will be maintained at all times.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Unit Representative, said: “This £1.23M investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen these sections of the A96 between Thainstone Roundabout and Port Elphinstone Roundabout, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists. We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements."