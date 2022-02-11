Overnight surfacing improvements planned for A96 at Pitcaple

Works start Sunday 13 February for five nights

The £400,000 investment from Transport Scotland will address defects in the road surface on the A96 at Pitcaple, creating a safer and smoother road surface for motorists. The project follows on from surfacing improvements completed in this vicinity last month.

The project is scheduled to get underway on Sunday 13 February and is expected to take place over five nights. The improvements will be carried out between 7pm and 6am each night, with surfacing due to be completed by 6am on Friday 18 February, subject to weather conditions.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers as well as motorists, temporary traffic lights with a 10mph convoy system will be in place during working hours. The convoy system will be removed during the daytime, however due to the nature of works, the temporary traffic lights will remain in place.

Consultation has taken place with all relevant stakeholders in advance of the surfacing improvements to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements.

Commenting on the improvements, Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Unit Representative, said: “This £400,000 investment from Transport Scotland follows on from a scheme recently completed on the approach to Pitcaple and will further ensure this section of the A96 remains at the highest of standards.

“The traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of both roadworkers and motorists. We have planned for the works to be carried out overnight and have arranged for the convoy system to be removed during the daytime to reduce disruption to road users. However there will be some delays as the temporary traffic lights need to remain in place.

“We thank motorists for the patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A96. We encourage them to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or via the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.