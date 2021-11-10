Are you ready for the colder weather?

Cllr Owen inspects her local grit bin at Ellon Library.

Councillor Gillian Owen said: “With the darker nights and the colder weather I wanted to remind all residents to check their yellow grit bins.

"I have checked a number and they seem fine although some still seem to be used as bins! Could I make a fresh appeal to residents with the onset of winter to not only check their grit bins are full but that any rubbish is taken away.

"Could I urge anyone out to dispose of their rubbish by putting in a bin or even taking it home do not the grit bin!”

Locations of grit bins can be found on Aberdeenshire Council's website.

Cllr Owen went on to ask: “Do you know that if you have the Aberdeenshire App on your phone you can report a grit bin needing more grit via the App, its quick and simple.

There is an interactive map and you find the bin where you are, click on that bin. For those who do not have the App or not on the internet please either call 03456 08 12 05 or https://www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/report/infrastructure/.”

"If you wish to have a grit bin in your location get in contact with me by calling 07768 257392 or email me on [email protected] and I’ll see what can be done.”

There are around 1800 grit bins located at strategic positions within Aberdeenshire towns and villages and also larger grit bins at recycling centres in the larger towns.