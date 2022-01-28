Visitors urged to avoid forests during Storm Malik

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) are urging visitors to stay away from forests this weekend. (Pic:Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS))

The warning for Storm Malik warns of potential wind speeds of 80mph on Saturday, January 29 from 7am until mid afternoon.

Trefor Owen, FLS Director of Land Management, said: “Everyone has seen the impact of Storm Arwen and is aware of how much damage strong winds can do.

“Storm Malik is not expected to be quite as strong but with many trees in our east coast forests already made unstable after the previous storm, the risk of more storm damage to trees is high. There could also be damage to forests that escaped the worst of Storm Arwen’s impact.

“Members of the public have been very cooperative in staying out of previously affected forests.”

He added: “We would now ask that for the duration of the storm warning tomorrow, people avoid visiting any of our east coast forests in the interests of their own safety.”

The amber weather warning is in place for much of the east coast from Aberdeenshire down to East Lothian and the borders.

The Met Office warns that travel is likely to be affected (including some roads and bridges closing), that some damage to buildings might occur, and that flying debris could result in injuries and danger to life.