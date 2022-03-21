Wildfire warning issued for the North East

-

The warning started yesterday, (Sunday), and lasts until Wednesday, March 23.

• West and North-East Scotland – EXTREME

• Rest of Scotland – HIGH to VERY HIGH

At this time of year, in mid-March, there is a lot of dead grass and heather left over from last year which can dry very quickly.

People who live, work or visit rural areas are being urged to exercise caution.

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Bruce Farquharson, SFRS Wildfire Lead, said: “Over the next few days in high risk areas, fires could burn and spread with very high intensity due to the weather conditions.

"We know how damaging wildfires can be to the environment, wildlife and nearby communities.