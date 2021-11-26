Extinction Rebellion blockade Amazon sites across the UK in Black Friday protests

Extinction Rebellion blockaded Amazon fulfillment centres across the UK as part of Black Friday protests.

Activists were carrying out the protests at 13 sites across the country.

From early on Friday morning, the group blocked a total of 15 Amazon fulfilment centres in the UK, Germany and the Netherlands.

The group is blocking the entrances using bamboo structures, lock-ons, and banners.

The UK blockades were taking place at the following sites:

Doncaster

Darlington,

Newcastle,

Manchester

Peterborough

Derby

Coventry

Rugeley

Dartford

Bristol

Tilbury

Milton Keynes

Dunfermline

Blockade started at 4am in Fife

Extinction Rebellion’s (XR) Black Friday demonstration, with about 20 activists, started at 4am at the distribution centre in Dunfermline, Fife.

XR’s spokesperson at the Dunfermline blockade, Meg Paton-Jones, said: “The police have one van on site and they are watching us.

“We started here at about 4am but are not blocking the employees’ car park so the night shift can leave.

“We have good vibes and music.”

An XR spokesperson added: “The action is intended to draw attention to Amazon’s exploitative and environmentally destructive business practices, disregard for workers’ rights in the name of company profits, as well as the wastefulness of Black Friday.

“The blockade is part of an international action by XR targeting 15 Amazon fulfilment centres in the UK, US, Germany and the Netherlands, aimed at highlighting Amazon’s ‘crimes’.

“This is happening in solidarity with activists and workers from the global Make Amazon Pay campaign, demanding better working conditions, clear environmental commitments, and for Amazon to pay their fair share of tax.”

Protester Eleanor Harris, from Glasgow, said: “It is essential we move to a new model of economics that prioritises wellbeing and sustainability over profit.”

Police warning drivers of delays due to blockades

Essex Police warned drivers of delays saying they expected the “disruption” to last into the morning’s rush hour.

The force tweeted: “We’re dealing with a protest outside an Amazon warehouse in Windrush Road, #Tilbury and engaging with people at the scene to ensure it remains safe. However, we expect the disruption to run into the morning rush hours and we’re asking motorists to take some delays into account.”