Full list of benefit payments rising in April - and how much you’ll get

Benefits payments will rise in April (Photo: Adobe)

Benefits claimants will get a boost to their usual payments from next month as rates are set to rise by 3.1%.

The increase comes in line with the start of the new tax year, which kicks in on 6 April.

Benefits usually rise every year to keep pace with the growing costs of everyday goods, including food and petrol, but with the current cost of living crisis, the upcoming increases will be a welcome relief to many families.

Universal Credit, Child Benefit and the State Pension are among the payments that will increase from April.

If you claim any of the following benefits, here’s what you need to know about the changes next month.

Universal Credit

Standard allowance

- For those who are single and aged under 25, the standard allowance will rise from £257.33 to £265.31- For those who are single and aged 25 or over, the standard allowance will rise from £324.84 to £334.91- For joint claimants both aged under 25, the standard allowance will rise from £403.93 to £416.45- For joint claimants where one or both are aged 25 or over, the standard allowance will rise from £509.91 to £525.72

Extra amounts for children

- For those with a first child born before 6 April 2017, the extra amount will rise from £282.50 to £290- For those with a child born on or after 6 April 2017, or second child and subsequent child, the extra amount will go up from £237.08 to £244.58- For those with a disabled child, the lower rate addition payment will increase from £128.89 to £132.89 and the higher rate from £402.41 to £414.88

Limited capability to work

- For those deemed to have limited capability to work, the extra amount will go up from £128.89 to £132.89- For those deemed to have limited capability for work or work-related activity, the extra amount will rise from £343.63 to £354.28

Carer support

- Those who care for a severely disabled person for at least 35 hours a week can expect a rise of £163.73 to £168.81.

Increased work allowance

- The higher work allowance (no housing amount) for someone claiming Universal Credit with one or more dependent children or limited capability to work will rise from £557 to £573

- The lower work allowance for someone claiming Universal Credit with one or more dependent children or limited capability to work will go up from £335 to £344

Child Benefit

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) confirmed the new Child Benefit payments will come into force from 11 April 2022.

There are currently two Child Benefit rates for claimants. The first is £21.15 per week for the eldest child, and the second is £14 per week for any additional children.

This means claimants receive £84.60 per month for one child, or just over £1,000 per year.Benefits for additional children amount to £56.00 per month, or just over £700 per year.

From April, these weekly payments will increase to the following rates:

- Eldest or only child - £21.80- Additional children - £14.45

State Pension

This is a regular payment from the government for those who have reached the State Pension age, currently set at 66 years old.

From April, the full rate of the new State Pension will rise from £179.60 a week to £185.15. For the basic part of the old state pension, the rate will rise from £137.60 to £141.85.

Housing benefit

Single person

- Aged under 25 - rates will increase from £59.20 to £61.05- Any age and on main phase ESA - rates will increase from £74.70 to £77.00- Aged between 25 and state pension credit age - rates will increase from £74.70 to £77.00- Reached State Pension age - rates will increase from £191.15 to £197.10

Lone parent

- Aged under 18 - rates will increase from £59.20 to £61.05- Any age and on main phase ESA - rates will increase from £74.70 to £77.00- Aged between 18 and state pension credit age - rates will increase from £74.70 to £77.00- Reached State Pension age - rates will increase from £191.15 to £197.10

Couple

- Both aged under 18 - rates will increase from £89.45 to £92.20- One or both aged between 18 and state pension credit age - rates will increase from £117.40 to £121.05- Any age and on main phase ESA - rates will increase from £117.40 to £121.05- One or both have reached State Pension age - rates will increase from £286.05 to £294.90

Other

- Dependent child, or young person aged under 20 - rates will increase from £68.60 to £70.80

Pension Credit

People who are retired can get their low income topped up with Pension Credit.

For single retirees, the rate will rise from £177.10 per week to £182.60, and for couples it will increase from £270.30 to £278.70.

You could get the ‘Savings Credit’ part of Pension Credit if both of the following apply:

- you reached State Pension age before 6 April 2016- you saved some money for retirement, for example a personal or workplace pension

This part of Pension Credit will rise from £14.04 a week to £14.48 for single people, and from £15.71 to £16.20 for couples.

Attendance Allowance

Attendance Allowance is a benefit for people over State Pension age who require help or care because of a severe disability or illness.

It is paid at two different rates depending on the level of care required.

The higher rate will rise from £89.60 to £92.40, while the lower rate will go up from £60 to £61.85.

Carer’s Allowance

Those who care for someone who is disabled at least 35 hours per week and they get certain benefits can claim for Carer’s Allowance.

In April, the rate will rise from £67.60 to £69.70 per week.

Disability Living Allowance

The Disability Living Allowance (DLA) is being replaced by Personal Independence Payment (PIP) for disabled people.

You can only apply for DLA if you are under 16. Older people whose DLA claim has not come to an end may see payments go up.

- Highest amount will rise from £89.60 to £92.40- Middle amount from £60.00 to £61.85- Lowest amount from £23.70 to £24.45

For the mobility component:

- Higher amount from £62.55 to £64.50- Lower amount from £23.70 to £24.45

Employment Support Allowance

You can apply for Employment Support Allowance (ESA) if you have a disability or health condition that affects how much you can work.

These are the new rates from April:

- Under 25-year-old - rising from £59.20 to £61.05- Age 25 and older - rising from £74.70 £77.00- Lone parent under 18 - rising from £59.20 to £61.05- Lone parent 18 or over - rising from £74.70 £77.00

You may also get further rates if you are a couple, have a disability, or have caring responsibilities.

Jobseeker’s Allowance

Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) provides support to those who are unemployed while they look for work.

It is being replaced by Universal Credit, but those still claiming JSA will see payments go up next year.

For under 25-year-olds, contribution-based and income-based payments will go up from £59.20 a week to £61.05, and for those 25 and over, rates will rise from £74.70 to £77.00 per week.

There are also further rates for couples, those with children, disabilities or caring responsibilities.

Maternity, paternity, adoption and shared parental pay increase

Statutory rates will rise from £151.97 to £156.66 for maternity, adoption, paternity and shared parental pay in April.

Parental bereavement pay will also rise by the same amount.

Maternity allowance

New mums who do not qualify for standard maternity pay could get payment from maternity allowance instead, which will rise from £157.97 to £156.66 in April.

Personal Independence Payment

Personal Independence Payments (PIP) help with extra living costs for people with long-term physical or mental health issues, disabilities, or health conditions.

You can apply for PIP even if you have savings or are in work.

Payments for the daily living component will rise from £89.60 to £92.40 for enhanced and from £60 from £61.85 for standard.

For the mobility component, rates will rise from £62.55 to £64.50 for enhanced, and £23.70 to £24.45 for standard.

Statutory Sick Pay

Statutory sick pay (SSP) is paid by employers for up to 28 weeks if you are too unwell to work.