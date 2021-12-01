Further snow, hail and icy conditions to hit UK as temperatures plummet

The weather in the UK of late has seen wintry conditions (Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

The weather in the UK of late has seen wintry conditions, with these set to continue as snow and cooler temperatures are set to hit over the next few days.

Wednesday (1 December) will be colder than Tuesday, with showers turning wintry in the north. It will also be windy, with gales in some coastal fringes.

Wednesday evening will see many inland areas clear and frosty for a time, but northern parts of Scotland will see some snowfall and ice, according to the Met Office.

Patchy rain and snow may also affect some western and southern areas of the UK.

Thursday (2 December) will see many areas experience plenty of chilly sunshine.

Snow and hail showers in northern Scotland will ease, but wintry showers will fringe eastern coastal counties.

Northwest UK will also see rain and hill snow later on in the day.

The Met Office outlook for Friday (3 December) to Sunday (5 December) said: “Unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain. Some snow at times in the north, mainly over hills.Often windy, particularly in the southwest on Saturday. Rather cold.”

What will the weather be like next week?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office forecast for Sunday 5 December to Tuesday 14 December said unsettled weather will dominate, with spells of wet and windy weather interspersed by interludes of sunshine and showers.

More prolonged spells of rain are also possible, with these being heavy at times.

Initially, these are more likely across the south and west, “although the greatest risk probably transfers north through the period, which could then see rain turning wintry at times,” said the Met Office.