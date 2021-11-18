Here’s how to apply for the next series of The Great British Bake Off

Contestants from the 12th series of The Great British Bake Off pose with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith anf hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding. (credit: Channel 4)

The Great British Bake Off will be returning to our screen next year and producers are looking for the UK’s most talented bakers.

The hugely popular Channel 4 competition series will return in 2022 for the 13th series.

Application are now open to take part in the show and become the next Nadiya Hussain, John Whaite or Candice Brown.

How do I apply to The Great British Bake Off series 13?

For the eager amateur bakers hoping to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, applications for the next series are now open.

To apply, visit applyforbakeoff.co.uk and fill in the online form.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected] and provide your full name, full address (including postcode) and telephone number to receive an application form. You can also call 07512754340.

When do applications close?

Bakers looking to be given the Hollywood handshake will need to be quick with their applications.

The deadline for applying for the newest series is December 5 at 7:59pm.

When will series 13 of The Great british Bake Off air?

The 2022 series does not have an air date yet.

However, going by recent series, we can expect to see the 2022 series on our screens from around late August until late September.

The series is usually filmed during the early summer in the ground of Down Hall in Hatfield Heath, Essex.

Who are the judges and presenters for the 2022 series?

Both Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are set to return for series 13.

They will join the hosting duo of Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas in the tent.

Who is in the final of this year’s series?

The 2021 Bake Off has been as popular as ever.

The final three contestants in the show are:

Giuseppe, 45, an engineer from Bristol

Crystelle, 26, a client relationship manager from London

Chigs, 40, a sales manager from Leicestershire