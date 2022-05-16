LNER shares spectacular views of Teesside and County Durham from the train driver's seat

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is sharing a rare insight into the spectacular views of Teesside andthe Durham coast enjoyed from the driver’s cab of its world-class Azuma trains.

The short video is the latest in the award-winning LNER series ‘In the Driver’s Seat’, which takes viewerson virtual journeys along the East Coast route, with a selection of drivers sharing their own experiencesand pointing out places of interest and the landmarks and destinations they pass.

The series covers LNER’s 956-mile route and has been widely shared on LNER’s social channels, attracting more than 650,000 views, with audiences enjoying journeys including London to Yorkshire and Newcastle to Edinburgh.

LNER Driver Dylan Leonard has taken viewers on a southbound journey from Tyneside through his nativeNorth East, with Sunderland, Seaham, Easington, Hartlepool and Yarm among the places featured. As wellas virtual views from the cab, stunning drone images showcase the area.

Dylan Leonard said: “Middlesbrough is LNER’s latest destination and I’m one of the team of driversworking on our new weekday services to and from London King’s Cross but that’s where our route usuallyends. The Durham coast diversions were particularly special for me as I have fond memories of this route.