‘Our worst fear nearly came true’: Katie Price’s family post concerns after car crash

Katie Price attends the National Television Awards 2021 (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Katie Price’s family have said in a statement that their “worst fears nearly came true” after it was reported that the 43-year-old had been involved in a car accident.

Sussex Police said that they “responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision” and that the woman at the scene “was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs”.

This is everything you need to know about what happened.

What happened?

There have been reports that Price has been involved in a car accident, with The Sun stating that she was arrested after crashing her car on Tuesday (28 September).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green around 6.20am on Tuesday.

"A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and has been taken to hospital to be checked over.

"The road was blocked temporarily while recovery of the vehicle was arranged."

The South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust added: "South East Coast Ambulance was called at approximately 6.30am to reports of an RTC on the B2135 at Partridge Green.

"One ambulance crew attended the scene and one person was assessed and treated before being taken to hospital."

The incident comes after Price appeared on the ITV show Good Morning Britain on Monday (27 September) where she said: “Harvey’s in Cheltenham now, he keeps ringing me saying, “Mummy I miss you, I need your kisses and cuddles”, so it is quite hard.

“Obviously I don’t get my licence back until December, so I can’t just whizz in the car down there, and it’s not close.”

A police officer on the Sussex roads policing unit tweeted a photo of a car flipped on its side at the scene of the accident.

PC Tom Van Der Wee wrote: “Occupant of the vehicle is thankfully on the whole okay. Road is closed whilst we get the vehicle recovered.”

Police later confirmed the road was reopened at 9.26am.

What has her family said?

Price’s family have issued a statement expressing their concern about her wellbeing.

Posting on Price’s Instagram account, they wrote: “This message has been written by Kate’s family.

“As a family we have for some time been concerned about Kate’s wellbeing and overall mental health. Today our worst fears nearly came true.

“As a family we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs.

“We hope that she will realise that she cannot battle her issues alone.

“We would kindly ask that the media and wider public give Kate the time and space she needs to seek the necessary treatment, so that she can hopefully return to the Kate we know and love as a mother, daughter and sister.

“We are concerned and worried about her deeply, we know she lives her life publicly and to many she is fair game, but as a family we hope she can find her path privately moving forward during this very difficult period in her life.

“We are not asking for sympathy - just that it is recognised that Kate is unwell.

“We take great comfort in reading the messages of support and love for Kate that we will pass on to her, in the hope that these positive messages will help spur her on.

“It takes great strength for one to acknowledge they need help, we hope the door is now open for Kate to learn to love herself and to be happy within. Mental illness is not a personal failure.