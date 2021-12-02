The Home Alone house is on Airbnb for one night only - and this is how much it costs

Home Alone fans will be able to rent the iconic home from the film for one night only. (Credit: Airbnb)

Home Alone is regarded as one of the best Christmas films of all time, and now you can experience a slice of cinema history by renting the house which Kevin McCallister spent Christmas Eve booby trapping.

The original home is now available to rent on Airbnb but fans will need to be quick, as the location will only be available for one night only.

But how much is the home renting for, and where is it located?

Where is the Home Alone house?

The recognisable McCallister household is located in Chicago, which is a major plot point in the film.

The McCallister family are travelling from Chicago to Paris for the Christmas holidays, when eight-year-old Kevin is left behind amid the chaos of getting to the airport.

The exact address for the home will not be released until the booking is confirmed.

How much is the Home Alone house being rented for?

While it has been used in one of the most celebrated Christmas films of all time, the Chicago property is available for an absolute steal this Christmas.

Those hoping to bag themselves the one-night stay will only have to spend £19 ($25) to do so.

The booking will allow up to four guests to stay at the home.

When can you book for and what else is on offer?

The home is available for one night only on 12 December.

Not only will fans be able to stay in the original house, but there will also be a range of Home Alone-esque activities to celebrate.

This includes a chance to set up the booby traps seen in the film, meet pet tarantula Axl and take part in a candlelit dinner of microwave macaroni and cheese.

How can I rent the Home Alone house?

The house is now up for rent for one night only on 12 December.

You can book on the Airbnb website from 7 December.

The stay comes as short-term rental accommodation company, Airbnb, prepares to celebrate the festive period.

In a special listing on their website, the house is posted under the name Buzz McCallister - the oldest child in the McCallister family, as seen in the film.

Airbnb said: "This season, fans are set to have their dreams come true with an overnight stay in the original Home Alone house.

"While the McCallisters are away on their annual trip (all of them but the pet tarantula, this time), four guests will get the opportunity to relive their favourite scenes from the holiday classic and let their inner eight-year-olds run free for the evening without the interruption of pesky intruders.

"Big brother Buzz McCallister will join thousands of hosts on Airbnb by opening the doors to his family's Chicago home as the ultimate gift this month."

Airbnb has advised that all local Covid-19 regulations must be followed and travel to and from Chicago is the responsibility of those attending.