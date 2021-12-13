The Most Christmassy Places In the UK Revealed
Birmingham crowned the festive capital
New research has revealed the best UK cities for a festive experience. This was conducted by Forbes Advisor -a financial guidance and comparison site.
Christmas rating scores
Based on this, each location was given a 'Christmas rating' out of 100.
Birmingham came in joint place with Glasgow with a score of 64. London came in third place with a score of 58.
To rank each city, Forbes Advisor tracked data relating to the festive period. The number of times each area had snowfall on Christmas Day was tracked using official Met Office reports.
In addition, the stores Next, John Lewis and House Of Fraser were used to assess shopping amenities available.
The top three
Looking at Christmas markets in each area, the platform tracked Facebook and Tripadvisor reviews to reveal which destination had the highest rated Christmas market.
The results showed Birmingham (4.7), London (4.7) and Manchester (4.5) made the top three.
The ten most festive destinations in the UK ranked
- Birmingham- 64
- Glasgow- 64
- London- 58
- Leeds- 53
- Northampton- 50
- Leicester- 44
- Manchester- 44
- York- 41
- Belfast- 40
- Newcastle -39
Laura Howard, finance expert at Forbes Advisor said: "This Christmas requires financial planning and preparation.
Now is a good time to consider where the inevitable Christmas spend will come from.
If salary and savings won't cover it and you are likely to use a credit card, be sure to choose one with an interest-fee period on purchases. This will provide some breathing space for next year."
More information on the most festive places in the UK can be found here