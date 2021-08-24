Fantastic raincoats that will keep the kids feeling dry and looking trendy

Along with being practical, a raincoat can also a great fashion statement and a fun way to add some colour to an outfit.

Children don’t need to stop playing out when the heavens open if they have the right raincoat which can protect them against the elements for hours.

Here are nine of the best raincoats for little ones, which will keep them dry, cosy and warm no matter how wet the weather gets.

Stormwear™ Crocodile Fisherman Coat Stormwear™ Crocodile Fisherman Coat £30.00 Rainy days are a breeze with this hooded crocodile fisherman coat. This lovely green coat features cute 3D spikes on the hood and a fun toothy pocket, plus a borg lining for extra cosiness. It also has a zip and popper fastening, and is water-repellent to keep little ones dry. Available in sizes two to seven years. Buy now

Stormwear™ Metalic Fisherman Coat Stormwear™ Metalic Fisherman Coat £34.00 Kids can shine whatever the weather in this metallic fisherman’s coat. This pretty pink coat is cut to a comfortable regular fit with a faux fur lining in the hood and body for warmth. It is made of material that repels water, and has cosy pockets for warming hands. It’s also made with recycled polyester filling. Available in sizes six to sixteen years. Buy now

Unicorn Colour Change Waterproof Jacket Unicorn Colour Change Waterproof Jacket £29.00 This jacket will bring a little magic to rainy days for your children thanks to it’s special colour change technology. The all-over unicorn print will delight children who love all things mythical and enchanting, and they’ll be truly mesmerised when the white print fills with colour when wet. It also provides water resistance and wind resistance and also keeps your little one warm. Available in sizes 12 to 18 months and also 18 to 24 months. Was £42, now £29. Buy now

Printed Fleece Lined Fisherman’s Jacket Printed Fleece Lined Fisherman’s Jacket £42.00 A classic rain jacket gets a fun update with this fantastic rainbow print, and is even cosier thanks to the fleece lining. Designed to keep out wind and rain when out and about, it’s a must-have whatever the weather if your little one loves bright colours. It’s packed with lots of features and is made from a specialist breathable fabric to keep your child comfortable, meaning rain needn’t stop play. Available in sizes 12 to 18 months and also 18 to 24 months. Buy now

Hooded Rain Jacket Hooded Rain Jacket £29.99 This bright and bold raincoat is made of a functional fabric which is designed to keep out the wind and the rain out and the heat in. It has a detachable hood and reflective details for added visibility so you can be sure your little one is safe as well as cosy. It is also fleece-lined, has a stand-up collar that is soft against the skin and is cut to a longer length for comfort and practicality. Available in sizes eight to 14 years. Buy now

Fleece-Lined Rain Jacket Fleece-Lined Rain Jacket £24.99 This fun leopard print jacket has sealed seams to keep out the damp, a detachable hood with elastication around the opening, and a fleece-lining and a stand-up collar that feels soft against the skin. All of this provides a comfortable fit, as well as keeping little ones dry. There’s also an additional florescent strip on each of the sleeves which will be reflective and keep youngster’s safe in the dark. Available in sizes six to 12 months and one to two years. Buy now

Golightly Printed Waterproof Packable Jacket Golightly Printed Waterproof Packable Jacket £29.95 You can’t predict the rain, but you can predict the fun with this fully waterproof jacket that packs away into its own pocket. New from Joules, this eye catching lightweight jacket, which has a colourful rainbow print, is perfect for puddle splashing. It has a 100 per cent recycled polyester outer fabric that’s been made from recycled plastic bottles, so your little planet-saver can do good while looking good too. It features an adjustable waist and elasticated cuffs for the perfect fit, two front popper pockets, full zip and popper fastening along with a zip guard and chin guard for the best protection from the elements. Available in sizes one to 12 years. Buy now

Wren Showerproof Recycled 2in1 Coat With Removable Sleeves Wren Showerproof Recycled 2in1 Coat With Removable Sleeves £54.95 This coat gives children the option of two styles in one as the sleeves and hood can be easily zipped off to turn this it into a versatile gilet. It contains recycled material and reduces waste by reusing items that would have otherwise gone to landfill. It’s also got a showerproof coating, a borg lining to the hood and half of the body, a full zip and popper fastening and an exciting block print. Available in sizes one to 12 years. Buy now