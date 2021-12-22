Boots Boxing Day sale 2021: what deals are already available and when Boots stores are open over Christmas
Christmas has come early this year as Boots has launched its Boxing Day sale a few days early - and there’s discounts on Mothercare clothing, Fitbit watches, men’s and women’s fragrance and No7 beauty products.
Boots have launched their Boxing Day sale 2021 early
The Boxing Day sale officially launches on December 23, so we won’t know exactly what offers will be available until then, but shoppers can still get discounts across a range of departments today.
There are multiple offers available on the Boots website and in stores across the country: 50% off selected Mothercare clothing, half price on No7 night creams, up to half price on selected fragrance and up to £80 off selected Fitbit watches.
This could be the perfect chance to get a last minute deal in time for yourself or a loved one to enjoy this Christmas, or even get ahead for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day or even a spring birthday.
What are the best deals available in the Boots Boxing Day sale?
We’ve rounded up some of the best deals available on the early Boxing Dale sale, with products from brands including Paco Rabanne, Diesel, Calvin Klein and DKNY.
You can see these below.
How soon will my Boots order be delivered?
Shoppers have several delivery options, and there’s still time to get your order in time for Christmas if you select next day delivery at the checkout, which costs £4.95.
If you don’t need your products in time for 25 December, you can select the standard delivery option, which takes five days and costs £3.50 or is free on orders over £25.
Alternatively, it costs £1.50 to pick up your order in your local Boots store, or pick up for free if you spend £15 or more.
When will Boots stores be open over Christmas?
Many Boots stores up and down the country are open as usual on Christmas Eve and then reopen their doors on Boxing Day.
Those that are open on Boxing Day may, however, be operating with reduced opening times.
Please check with your local store for its specific opening times.
What else can I buy?
It’s not too late to still get some brilliant presents in time for Christmas.
Deer Denim Pinny Dress, T-Shirt and Tights Set
This cute little ensemble features a denim pinny dress, a pretty pink tee and cosy tights - all of which create the perfect playtime outfit for your little one.
Available in sizes 2 to 6 years.
Blue Dinosaur Snowsuit
This snowsuit is everything you need to keep your little one warm when you take them out and about for winter strolls.
It’s a gorgeous blue colour and covered in a sweet dinosaur design, and has a hood so all the heat will be kept in.
Available in sizes 0 to 12 months.
My First Grey Velour Dungarees And Bodysuit Set
Super-soft and super-snug, this unisex bodysuit is crafted kindly from organic cotton with flat seams for baby’s comfort.
It also has another thoughtful features to make dressing and nappy-changes much easier for you as you settle in to a routine with the new addition to your family.
Available in sizes 0 to 9 months.
No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Night Cream
An update on the original No7 night cream, this one has an advanced formula that promises to make skin begin to look younger and more moisturised after just one use.
Apply each night and wake up to more radiant, youthful skin.
No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Night Cream Enhanced Formula
This cream promises to visibly reduce wrinkles, make skin firmer and even out skin tone.
Each jar is infused with a new pre-sleep fragrance to help you to feel relaxed and unwind in preparation for sleep, and then once you’ve drifted off this cream will work its magic.
Paco Rabanne Pure XS Eau de Toilette
This men’s fragrance is the perfect gift for a special man in your life.
It’s a strong, long lasting aftershave with a warm and spicy but sweet, vanilla scent.
The packaging is also premium and is made of weighty glass with polished edges, so not only does it it smell great but it also looks great too.
Now less than £35 for 50ml.
DKNY Be Delicious Fresh Blossom Eau de Parfum
This woman’s fragrance would make a lovely present for any lady.
Inspired by apple blossom, it has a delicate, feminine, floral fragrance. Sparkling grapefruit, rose and blonde woods embody the top, heart and base notes of the scent which will last all day long.
Now just £29 for 50ml.
Calvin Klein CK One Unisex Eau de Toilette
This is a great fresh, every day scent for both men and women.
As a unisex scent it strikes the perfect balance between masculine muskiness and feminine florals, making it the ideal gift for all, no matter what their taste.
Now just £35.40 for 200ml.
Fitbit Versa 3 Black
The latest Versa smartwatch was released earlier this year and has a beautiful display, built in GPS, heart rate tracking, an active minute monitor, female health tracking and sleep tracking - among other fantastic features.
On top of that, use your voice with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa Built-in to check the weather, set reminders, control smart home appliances and more - all using the device on your wrist.
The battery life can last for many days, depending on use, but the charge time is just a few minutes.
Fitbit Sense Lunar White
The Sense smartwatch has as much emphasis on mental wellbeing as tracking physical workouts.
This could be the perfect tool if you are looking to lead an all-round healthier lifestyle as well as a more active one.
It features stress management tools, mood logging, an on-wrist temperature sensor and low and high heart rate notifications - as well as all those fans have come to expect from Fitbit such as heart rate tracking, an active minute monitor, female health tracking and sleep tracking.