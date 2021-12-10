Top letterbox gifts for the loved ones you can’t see in person for Christmas 2021

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, letterbox presents have grown in popularity over the last couple of years, as they they allow us to send thoughtful gifts to those we wish we could be with, but can’t.

What is a letterbox present?

A letterbox present is exactly what it sounds like - a gift that has been specifically packaged so that it will fit through the letterbox of the recipient's front door.

That means you can send a present as a complete surprise without worrying that the person getting it won’t be in to answer the door to the postman - something which is particularly important when the package contains perishable foot items.

They also also convenient because they allow you to send the gift straight to the recipient with ease, and many retailers will allow you to add options for gift wrapping or a personalised card too so it really does look like a proper present.

What are the best letterbox presents to send?

The best letterbox gifts to send depend entirely on the recipient.

As they have grown in popularity though, so have the number of things retailers have managed to get in to letterbox-friendly boxes for our convenience.

From food and drink products to wellbeing aids and flowers to activity kits, it seems there’s not much you can’t get in these super slimline boxes anymore.

We’ve rounded up 11 of the best letterbox presents you can send to your loved ones this Christmas below.

Paint by Numbers Letterbox Gift Paint by Numbers Letterbox Gift £25.00 The creative one 4.5/5 This paint by numbers kit is the perfect unique gift for someone who loves to be creative. We all enjoyed paint by numbers as children, but it can also be a very therapeutic activity for adults. It has been designed especially for Letterbox Gifts and includes five different scandi winter prints. It comes beautifully presented and includes a complimentary card so you can send a special message to the recipient too. The paint by numbers kit contains everything they need to make five beautiful pieces of art including acrylic paint pots, five blank plant templates, five plant reference pictures and two paint brushes. Choose to upgrade the kit by choosing the tea and chocolate option to include a tin of white tea and an indulgent bar of salted caramel blonde chocolate. Prices start at £25. Buy now

Personalised Vegan Rudolph Letterbox Chocolate Slab Personalised Vegan Rudolph Letterbox Chocolate Slab £17.99 Chocolate indulgence 4.5/5 Send a delicious vegan treat with this adorable Rudolph chocolate slab. This gorgeous gift is made from the richest creamy vegan chocolate which has been decorated to look like Rudolph’s face, hand-painted with vegan white chocolate, and finished with his red nose made from a scrummy vegan truffle. Simply personalise it with a name or short message, which will be handwritten in Belgian white chocolate, and it will land on their doormat. It looks almost too good to eat . . . Almost. Buy now

'Stress Free Kit' Relaxation Letterbox Gift 'Stress Free Kit' Relaxation Letterbox Gift £20.00 Self care 4.5/5 Help someone to unwind this festive season with this relaxation kit. It’s a great gift idea for someone who simply doesn’t spend enough time on themselves or their own self care, and they’ll find a lovely little boost when this set helps them to do just that. The box contains nine less cards with helpful hints and tips of simple free things to do that help people to feel calm, an organic energising tea, an organic relaxing tea, a natural and handmade relaxing soap bar made with lavender and geranium oils and two sachets of 100% pure Epsom Salts. All of this is sent alongside a gift card with ‘Especially for you’ written on the front. Buy now

Bon Bon Letterbox Gift Bon Bon Letterbox Gift £19.99 Traditional sweets 4/5 This bon bon gift box is ideal for people who have a sweet tooth, but prepare traditional tastes. The box includes: Gourmet Eton Mess Bar

Gourmet Almond BaR

Gourmet Hazelnut Bar

Gourmet Caramel Galore Bar

Gourmet Raspberry Pavlova Bar

Jelly Beans

American Hard Gums

Jazzies

Fizzy Cola Bottles

Dolly Mixtures There’s plenty to enjoy here throughout the whole festive season. Buy now

Hearst Magazines Subscription Hearst Magazines Subscription £3.00 The reader 4/5 This is the gift that keeps on giving as the recipient will receive a new magazine through their door at a frequency of your choosing. Whether they’re a trendsetter, home lover, foodie, fitness fanatic, or the outdoorsy type, they’ll be something they’d love to read. Titles to choose from include Good House Keeping, Red, Men’s Health, Women’s Health and Country Living. Prices starting from just £3. Buy now

Smouldering Ember Wreath with Crackers and Chutney Smouldering Ember Wreath with Crackers and Chutney £6.50 Cheese lover 4.5/5 Delicious and festive, this delicious cheese wreath will make a sensational centrepiece for a cheeseboard and an ideal gift for any cheese lover this Christmas. The cheese itself is an oak fired Red Leicester, which is soft and creamy and has been moulded in to a seasonal wreath shape. Along with the 110g smouldering ember wreath, the recipient will also receive two packets of Peters Yard crackers to enjoy with their cheese. Buy now

The Starry Night Tree The Starry Night Tree £33.00 Festive plants 4.5/5 This beautiful little Christmas tree will bring an extra bit of seasonal joy in to the home of the recipient. They will receive a rooted tree, with a 12cm pop-up navy pot, gold star, star and moon garland, navy velvet baubles, gold confetti baubles and lights - with batteries included. The good news is it comes with handy care tips and is super low maintenance too. Buy now

Flower Puzzle Flower Puzzle £13.95 An activity 4/5 This is a large and challenging puzzle of 1000 pieces, so it will keep the recipient busy long after the festive season has ended. Once made, this ‘letterbox puzzle’ is 48,5 by 68,5 cm and would look great when framed on their wall so they can proudly show off what they’ve put together. Buy now

Gluten-Free Cornish Cream Tea Postal Hamper Letterbox Gift Pack Gluten-Free Cornish Cream Tea Postal Hamper Letterbox Gift Pack £26.95 The foodie 5/5 Spoil someone special in your life - even someone with a food intolerance - with a gluten free delicious Cornish cream tea hamper. This popular hamper delivers the quintessential afternoon treat, ideal to be enjoyed alone or shared with another. The box includes: Four freshly baked gluten free scones

113g Rodda’s Cornish clotted cream

Four pots of Boddington’s berries strawberry conserve

Four Cornish tea smugglers brew single tea bags All of this is beautifully presented in a letterbox carton printed with a Cornish landscape. There’s also a free personalised gift message and detailed tasting notes included in the box too. Buy now

6 Indulgent Chocolate Brownies Letterbox Gift 6 Indulgent Chocolate Brownies Letterbox Gift £17.00 Sweet treat 4.5/5 Who doesn’t love a brownie? They’re the ultimate soft, gooey chocolatey treat. These ones have been made in small batches to create the home taste and texture. They have that ideal crisp crackly top, super fudgy centre. They’re made with 70% cocoa so you know the recipient will be thanking you for their rich, delicious delight. Buy now