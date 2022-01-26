Methlick Cricket Club to benefit from funding boost

Methlick Cricket Club received over £3k for a new scoring hut.

The club applied to the Formartine Area Committee Budget seeking £3,836 to help with the project.

However as a number of applications have already been granted money from the Budget in the last year only £3,223.34 was available.

The application was unanimously approved by the Formartine Area Committee last week.

Councillor Anne Stirling said she was “very supportive” of the application: “The cricket club in Methlick has always been very inclusive, they have reached out to young people and encouraged their involvement in the sport. They are very much part of the overall community aspect of the village and are very well supported and supportive of other activities within Methlick itself.

“The additional value of this development would be beneficial to the wider community too as the area is used for other activities as well, it’s not just confined to the cricket and I do think that this will be a very valuable asset to the community.”

The application was also supported by C llr Alastair Forsyth: “I have personally enjoyed a few cricket matches down there and fully support the hard work and attest to the inclusivity of the club.

“When I’ve been there, there have always been youngsters right across the piste and they are supportive of all the other clubs that come in and visit Methlick.”