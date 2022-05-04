Football training school scores 150th student in just six months

Richie Reid, the man behind Endgame FC

Endgame FC is the brainchild of Aberdeen-based sports science graduate Richie Reid who set up the business to indulge his passion for training up-and-coming footballers alongside a busy family life and his career as a support centre manager for Absoft.

Now six months in and offering sessions at Ellon as well as Bridge of Don, Richie already employs four coaches including former Scotland international player, Melissa Stirling.

Together they offer a broad range of options for children of all abilities from pre-school and girls only to advanced sessions, and meeting the growing demand for baby sessions with mini players as young as 18 months making an early start on their ball skills.

Commenting on the milestone achievement, Richie said: “It’s amazing how quickly things have grown and we’ve gone from one-to-one sessions at the start to group sessions.

"Most recently our first-ever full week camp surpassed our initial target and exceeded our expectations in terms of demand for places.

"On the back of that, we’ve already planned more camps for summer, October, Christmas and even the spring school holidays next year.

“Players and their families are attracted by the fact that you don’t have to play for a team to join us plus we work on nurturing individual potential so that every player can be the best version of themselves within our football family.

"With the right approach, the benefits of football go way beyond the park into children’s cognitive and behavioural development and their growth physically, mentally and emotionally – that’s why we always look at the whole child, not just the footballer.

Endgame FC offer an innovative approach to football training, giving players of all ages and abilities the chance to realise their full potential on the pitch and learn crucial life skills to put to use off it.