United kick off 2020 with win over Roselea

Ellon United kicked off 2020 with their first win in 11 McBookie North Superleague matches this season after beating Montrose Roselea.

Jack Sim’s second-half strike was enough to move United off the foot of the table and above now bottom Maud.

Both sides went close in the opening five minutes.

Beedie played a defence-splitting pass to Connor Mitchell but the ball didn’t break for him.

Roselea then had a let-off when McLeod’s pass to Terrell was intercepted but fortunately the header was off target.

Ellon had the next chance when Fraser got the break of the ball and his low shot went just wide.

Stephen had a header saved well by stand-in keeper Kirton in 18 minutes.

Roselea were hard done by when Connor Mitchell was flagged offside as Ross Mitchell had made a deeper run and was clearly onside.

Ellon went very close from a well worked corner kick as they looked to take a hold on the game.

Tremaine had two chances in a minute with the second being a free header after a corner in 36 minutes.

Both teams showed signs that they would break the deadlock however it was Ellon who finished the half the stronger of the two sides.

Ellon had an early chance after the interval when Massie broke along the byeline but Reoch had an excellent block.

Both teams were busy but neither were creating much in the way of chances.

Roselea did have the ball in the net in 59 minutes but Collier was offside as he slid the ball into the net.

Roselea were awarded a free kick 30 yards out and Rae had his kick tipped over by Kirton with a great save. From the corner Stephen headed over with the goal gaping.

Beedie saw a left-footed drive go wide in 72 minutes.

Ellon took the lead on 79 minutes when Sim scored from close range after a scramble from a corner kick.

Roselea had one last chance on time as Harrison’s header from a free kick dropped over the bar.

United travel to seventh-placed Hermes this Saturday in the Superleague.