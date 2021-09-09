Excitement mounts as Tour of Britain heads to Aberdeenshire

The final stage of the Tour of Britain gets underway this Sunday (September 12).

Arguably the biggest race in the British cycling calendar, the 8th and final stage will start in Stonehaven at 10.30am on Sunday, September 12, before the 173km route weaves through Aberdeenshire, finishing at Aberdeen Beach.

Excitement is mounting as the cycling community gears up to watch some of the world’s best riders take on the Cairn o’ Mount climb, the sprints and the dramatic finish.

A dedicated website has been set up with information about the Aberdeenshire/City stage and can be found at www.visitabdn.com/tour-of-britain

Spectator information

The route map in detail is online. At that page you can also see the timings for each location on the route.

Please always consider arriving by public transport to reduce congestion. If you are driving in the area on Sunday please take note of the road closures which may impact your journey:

If you plan to watch the race along any part of these routes there are things you will need to remember:

- Have a plan B – if you arrive to any point on the routes and find it busy, please be prepared to move on to another location.

- Personal responsibility – only stay at a location if you have space. Consider wearing a mask if it makes you feel safer.

- Give people space – avoid crowded areas and remember face coverings are advised as they often help others to feel safe too.

- Parking is limited – particularly on rural stretches, parking will be limited. Please only park where parking is available, stick to local parking restrictions and never park on the route. Can you cycle or walk safely to the location where you want to watch the cyclists pass? Consider public transport where possible.

- Respect the safety of the riders – please give them space as they pass along the routes. Please note that you will not be able to access the team parking areas at the start and finishes.

Aberdeenshire Council Leader Cllr Andy Kille said: “It has been so long in the planning that it is hard to believe this race is now just days away. My thanks to everyone who has pulled the plans together, under the most unusual circumstances.

“I think that getting the finale started in Aberdeenshire is going to make for a truly spectacular finish. The climbs and sprints, the scenery, the landscape and all the fascinating history along the route will bring Aberdeenshire into a true global spotlight. I am also hopeful this will be aspirational. Getting young people out cycling or even getting the rest of us more active could be a transformational legacy.

“I wish the riders all the very best on Sunday.”

Aberdeen City Council leader Councillor Jenny Laing said: “It’s fantastic to know that the Tour of Britain is under way and due to arrive here on Sunday. You can sense the excitement building already within the city, and we hope to see thousands of spectators at the Beach and elsewhere, safely enjoying this world-class sporting event. The Tour’s presence – including Aberdeen serving as a starting point next year – signals the breadth and scale of our economic ambition post-pandemic. Sunday will be a celebration of our people and place as well as the finest athletes in the world.”

Chris Foy, CEO, VisitAberdeenshire: “On Sunday, spectators will see some of the world’s cycling superstars come to the region in what promises to be an exciting finale to the spectacular Tour of Britain. With a nationwide TV audience watching, we have every confidence that the stunning Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire scenery will inspire future visits by cyclists from across the UK.”

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “The Tour provides a fantastic opportunity to shine a light on our region and showcase what makes this such an amazing place to live, work, visit, invest and do business. It has been a long road to get here but we wish the best of the riders and look forward to cheering them on at the finish line.”

Pete Crane, Head of Visitor Services at the Cairngorms National Park Authority said: “We are delighted that the Tour of Britain route is coming through the Cairngorms National Park, offering both competitors and spectators a truly magnificent backdrop. The event will be viewed across the globe showcasing the area and all its beauty. We hope that people are able to get out and about along Deeside to cheer on the cyclists.”

Graeme Dale, Sport Aberdeen Head of Sport and Active Communities, said: “This UK-wide event is a fantastic opportunity to highlight all that the north-east has to offer and to turn people’s attention to the abundance of sporting opportunities we have on our doorstep.

“This is the first time that the race has ever ventured this far north and we are hopeful that this will become a more permanent fixture, making the most of the breath-taking landscape and inspiring more people in local communities to take part in sport.