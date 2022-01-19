Run Garioch 2022 is Go!

The six-race festival of running will now take place in May (Pic: pauldouglaspictures.com)

In order to take advantage of better weather, the six-race festival of running has made a permanent move from its traditional March date to Sunday, May 15.

Award-winning housebuilders Dandara will be returning as sponsors of the flagship 10K event and CP&Co. as sponsors of the three-race Junior Run.

Oldmeldrum-based property management company PMC have stepped up from their previous position as programme sponsor to lend their support to the 5K.

Entries are now open for this year's event.

With no outside sponsorship forthcoming, the Garioch Sports Centre have become title sponsors of the Half-Marathon.

The Archie Foundation, Charlie House, Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland and Inspire PTL have also been confirmed as this year’s charity partners.

The driving force behind Run Garioch 2022, according to Race Director Graham Morrison, is sustainability – for the race itself, for the GSC and for the environment.

He said: “Despite the huge success of our Go Green for Garioch Virtual Event last year and the continued support of many of our sponsors and patrons, 2022 will be a tough year for Run Garioch.

" We will need the support of all our local runners, charities and businesses to ensure the sustainability of the event for 2023 and beyond.”

In order to ensure that as many runners as possible can take part in the event after what have been difficult financial times for many, entry fees for RG2022 have been reduced across the board.

Kevin Bonarius, Garioch Sports Centre Chief Operating Officer, is delighted to be welcoming runners back to his Inverurie facility in May: “The pandemic has highlighted how important it is to look after both our mental and our physical health.

" That makes the activities we provide for all ages and abilities at the GSC, a community sports and leisure centre, more important than ever.

“As a charity, the funds raised by Run Garioch are vital to ensure the GSC can continue to provide for the community, especially after nearly two years of reduced income.”

He added: “We are so grateful to everyone who supports Run Garioch, whether it’s by running, becoming an event sponsor or patron, or just supporting our participants through their training.”

Making the race more environmentally sustainable is also a key focus for 2022, according to Race Support Manager Christine Appel.

She said: “We’ve put in a place a number of initiatives to help reduce the carbon footprint and environmental impact of our event.

" First, we’re making t-shirts optional extras that runners can purchase when they register online. We’ve chosen technical shirts made from recycled bottles for the adults and 100% organic cotton ones for the kids.

“We’ll also be encouraging runners to bring their own water, and are looking at various incentives to encourage them to do so.”

Graham added: “This May will mark more than three years since we last cheered runners home over the finish line on Burghmuir Drive.