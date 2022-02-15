Amanda Penny at Ellon British Legion
Ellon Legion continues to move forward as Covid 19 precautions steadily ease.
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 8:27 am
In a welcome return to more normal life the Legion is pleased to be able to welcome back popular vocalist Amanda Penny for an evening of entertainment and dancing on Saturday, February 19. A regular performer at the Legion before the pandemic Amanda is sure to provide music for a great night out as we all begin to get accustomed again to normality. All members and guests are welcome at a very modest £5.00 charge at the door.