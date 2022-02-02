Cargrill Piano Trio at Kemnay Village Hall

The Cargrill Piano Trio will perform at Kemnay Village Hall later this month.

Members of the trio – Blair Cargill (piano), Guera Crockett (violin) and Alison MacDonald (cello) - are based in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Following their first concert together at the University of Aberdeen in 2019, their playing was described as “sheer relaxed, happy ‘togetherness’…” so this promises to be an excellent evening of music.

For those who do not have an Inverurie Music Subscription, tickets for the concert are available on Eventbrite and at Butterfly Fabrics, 48 West High Street, Inverurie.

Tickets cost £12 for general admission and are free for those in full-time education and for those receiving disability or low-income benefits.

Although Covid-19 restrictions are easing, please adhere to the guidance for this concert.

Important Covid-19 information for the concert:

Please do not attend if you have symptoms of Covid-19, if you have been told by Test and Protect to self-isolate, or if you have had a recent positive Covid-19 test.

Please consider taking a lateral flow test before attending the concert.

As this is an indoor event, face coverings are required.

Please clean your hands when you arrive – hand sanitiser and masks will be available if required.