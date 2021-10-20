Free family music event at Bennachie Visitor Centre
Get your free tickets for a fun, free musical event at the Bennachie Visitor Centre, Inverurie on Saturday, October 30 from 2-2.45pm.
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 8:29 am
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 8:29 am
Clarinettist Joanna Nicholson will play folk melodies and her own compositions inspired by her favourite Scottish mountain biking places - including the Mither Tap - and talk about the creative process for her video project, ‘Jo’s Mtb Tunes’.
The event will be very informal, and suitable for all with plenty of opportunity to ask questions.
The event is free but ticketed. Email: [email protected] or phone 01467 681470.