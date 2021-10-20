Free family music event at Bennachie Visitor Centre

Clarinettist Joanna Nicholson will perform at Bennachie Visitor Centre later this month.

Clarinettist Joanna Nicholson will play folk melodies and her own compositions inspired by her favourite Scottish mountain biking places - including the Mither Tap - and talk about the creative process for her video project, ‘Jo’s Mtb Tunes’.

The event will be very informal, and suitable for all with plenty of opportunity to ask questions.