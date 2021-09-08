Inverurie’s music festival returns

Enjoy the music ABBA, Meatloaf, Ocean Colour Scheme and local stars Bryan McAdams

As we move beyond the protection levels system and the majority of legal restrictions, Inverurie’s premier tribute band festival makes it BIG comeback.

Fake But Fab 2021 will be home to the music of ABBA, Meatloaf, Ocean Colour Scheme and local stars Bryan McAdams.

With the country gripped with the news of ABBA’s comeback, We Are INverurie have joined the ABBA-mania and are proud to be bringing Scotland’s top ABBA tribute - ABBA A-Rival to Aberdeenshire.

Derek Ritchie We Are Inverurie BID Manager said: “Inverurie Locals and nearby neighbours are marking another milestone in the return to normality from the pandemic. We're very excited to be given the chance to listen to incredible performers whilst singing, dancing and socialising in a safe space.

"Events play an important role in the local community and, hopefully, allow us to get back to a sense of normality after a challenging year. Fake But Fab provides the perfect stage for this and is crucial in our recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.”

Fake But Fab 2021 takes place on Saturday, October 23 (doors 6pm). Tickets are £39+ booking with shuttle buses available from Inverurie Town Centre. Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fake-but-fab-2021-tickets.