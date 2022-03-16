Leading pianist to perform at Inverurie Town Hall

Christopher Baxter

Christopher is an Aberdeenshire local and is in constant demand as a soloist, accompanist and chamber musician, giving performances throughout the UK (including the Royal Festival, Steinway, Wigmore and Usher Halls), international festivals in France and Italy, a tour of the Faroe Islands and recitals in China, South Korea and Singapore.

He studied at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama (now Royal Conservatoire of Scotland), where he won numerous prizes and completed his BMus (1st Class Honours) and MMus (Distinction).

The programme in Inverurie will feature works by Bach, Schubert and Ravel amongst others, in what promises to be a memorable evening of top-quality music making.

The concert will be at 8pm (doors open at 7.30pm) on Saturday, March 26 in the Victorian splendour of Inverurie Town Hall.

Although coronavirus restrictions have eased in recent weeks, organisers would still prefer audience members to wear face coverings to minimise risk of infection.

Face masks and hand sanitiser will be available at the door, if required.