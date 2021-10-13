New Inverurie Music season announced

Meera Maharaj preforms as part of the Maharaj Degavino Duo later this month.

Their programme includes works by J S Bach, Franck, Florence Price and a new commission by Grace-Evangeline Mason.

Despite hold-ups throughout lockdown, this multi award-winning flute/piano duo are now finally able to perform in Inverurie as part of a Scottish Tour.

In line with the ongoing drive for inclusion, the Inverurie Music charity is offering free tickets and subscriptions to young people under 25 and in full-time education; and to those receiving disability or low-income benefits.

The educational work we undertake at Inverurie Music includes two strands, the first being a series of Workshops and Masterclasses.

The programme, led both by the international artists presenting our recitals and by local professional musicians, is aimed at amateur and semi-professional musicians wishing to improve and enhance their playing experience.

The other dimension of the work is the Inverurie Music Award which is currently open for applications by pupils from the four Don-side academies (Alford, Inverurie, Kemnay and Meldrum).

Pupils can apply for funding help with purchasing sheet music, lessons, instruments, exam fees, etc. For further details, see the Inverurie Music website

Inverurie Music’s AGM will be held 6.45-7.30pm at St Andrew’s Church, Inverurie in advance of the opening concert on October 23.

The talented and dedicated group of Inverurie Music trustees is always keen to welcome new IM Board members and helpers to contribute to the diverse work of this charitable organisation.

Please feel free to come along. More than ever, we believe in the power of music to calm, to heal, to excite and to inspire.

The Maharaj Degavino Duo will perform at St Andrew’s Church on Saturday, October 23. Doors open 7.30pm for 8pm.