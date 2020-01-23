The Snow Queen puts a spell on His Majesty’s audience

A packed audience at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen enjoyed a truly enchanting evening on Wednesday at the opening night of Scottish Ballet’s The Snow Queen.

Magnificent lighting effects and a beautiful backdrop enhanced a spell-binding display of dancing as Christopher Hampson’s The Snow Queen brought Scottish Ballet’s 50th anniversary year to a spectacular close this winter.

Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s much-loved tale, which was also the basis for Disney’s Frozen, The Snow Queen is a story of love and friendship that delighted the audience made up of young and old alike.

The action is driven by three central female characters - Gerda, who is on a quest to rescue her true love; Lexi the pickpocket who is, in actual fact the Summer Princess, and the powerful Snow Queen who is at the centre of it all.

The HMT audience was taken on a journey from a bustling winter’s market, through a fairytale forest, a gypsy camp and finally into the Snow Queen’s palace where the story ends in dramatic fashion.

With a total of 111 costumes involved in the 125-minute spectacle, the audience was captivated by the sheer beauty and elegance of it all.

The Snow Queen, Constance Devernay was superb, making everything look totally effortless as did Bethany Kingsley-Garner (Gerda), Alice Kawalek (Lexi) and Barnaby Rook-Bishop Kai).

But special mention must be made of the ring master, Jamiel Laurence, who certainly made and entrance, while getting a laugh or two were clowns Constant Vigier and Simon Chilgen.

One highlight of the show was the violin solo at the start of the gypsy camp scene in what was one of the best moments of the show as the tempo went from slow and melodic to fast and furious with dancing of the gypsy troupe to match.

The ballet is set to the music of Russian composer Rimsky-Korsakov, and many may just recognise one or two of the compositions, none more so than Flight of the Bumble Bee.

Accompanied by The Scottish Ballet Orchestra, it was a night not to be missed and if the opening night was anything to go by, there won’t be a spare seat in the house for the rest of the shows.

If you weren’t lucky enough to get a ticket for this time around, then make sure you’re first in the queue if the ballet returns.

You won’t want to miss out a second time!