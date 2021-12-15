Aberdeenshire gardens helping to boost wellbeing this winter

Drum Castle gardens will remain open during the winter. (Photo by Scott Campbell/National Trust for Scotland)

And visitors are being urged to get out and explore them during the months ahead.

Fyvie Castle, Ellon Castle Gardens, Leith Hall, Drum Castle, Castle Fraser and Crathes Castle are amongst dozens of gardens across Scotland that will remain open during the winter.

These green oases offer space to explore, to enjoy the fresh air and to meet family and friends and they’ve played a huge part in helping visitors to maintain their health and wellbeing during the last two years.

And now Discover Scottish Gardens, the network of more than 400 gardens, nurseries and estates across the country, has been backed by VisitScotland to boost its website, allowing days out to be planned in advance.

Visitors can now search discoverscottishgardens.org for family activities, dog-friendly gardens, accessible spaces and cafes as well as discovering which gardens remain open all year round.

Joanna Macpherson, director of Discover Scottish Gardens, says thousands of people have discovered Scotland’s gardens for the first time during the pandemic.

She continued: “Overnight the visitor profile changed and suddenly we were seeing young people and families with children who had never set foot in a garden before.

“What they’ve discovered is that there’s so much to see and discover in these beautiful spaces, from the bugs, frogs and squirrels that delight children, to a huge range of unusual trees and plants.

"And many people have been using gardens for exercise and for places to meet up with family and friends."

Joanna added: “We want people to keep on enjoying the gardens during the winter months and discover the beauty that only unfolds when there’s frost or snow on the ground or highly-scented winter plants are in flower.”

Discover Scottish Gardens aims to put Scottish gardens, nurseries and related businesses on the tourist map and to showcase the nation’s outstanding horticulture and plant diversity.