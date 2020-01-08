All welcome to Wildlife group talk

The Bailies of Bennachie Wildlife group will hear a talk about local wild Geese and Swans at its first meeting of 2020.

The meeting will take place in Monymusk Village Hall this Saturday (January 11) at 7pm.

The talk will be given by Dr Ian Francis of the RSPB. He will talk about where they breed, how many they are, how the numbers vary over time and how they are affected by land management.

The talk will be followed by short presentations on what the wildlife group did in 2019 in the three areas of mammals, birds and plants with time for questions. The group will then discuss plans for the coming year.

Outreach Officer for the Bailies of Bennachie, Fiona Cormack, said: “The wildlife group is a very active part of the Bailies who are building up knowledge of the whereabouts and habits of the local animals and birds. This promises to be an interesting evening and all are welcome.”

“More information about the group can be found on our website www.bailiesofbennachie.co.uk and you can also join the Bailies through the website – only £10 for life membership.”