Autumn activities from Bailies of Bennachie

Autumn as arrived

To find out all about the change of season head to the Bailies of Bennachie fun and learning website www.juniorbailies.co.uk

The autumn section of the website is packed full of information, an autumn Doric story, fun indoor and outdoor activities and even jokes told by local friendly giant Jock O Bennachie.

It is a great resource for families looking for ideas to fill the October school holidays.

Activities for the season include making an owl from acorns, crafts from conkers and a leaf hunt challenge.

It answers questions such as what do honey bees do over winter? And how does that differ for bumble bees and wasps?

Which birds fly south and which ones arrive here? It looks too at what happens to trees in autumn and asks why leaves fall.

The Bailies learning officer, Margaret Garden said: “Events in the last couple of years have brought a new appreciation and interest in the outdoor world.

"We have had a great response to the fun and learning online programme from families and schools who have praised the quality and quantity of the information available.

"Hopefully these resources will encourage families to wrap up warm and head outside to explore the wonderful natural world around us.”

Head to www.juniorbailies.co.uk to find Jock’s guide to autumn.