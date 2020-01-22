Bird Box-making event to be held at Ellon Library

A bird box-making session with David from Aberdeenshire Ranger Services will be held at Ellon Library next month.

Have fun making a bird box to take home and put up outside somewhere and give a bird family a home.

All materials will be provided but extra hammers would be welcome.

Advice will be given as to how best to position the box.

The bird box-making session will be held on Saturday, February 15 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

The session is suitable for children aged 7 and over and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

To book a place speak to the staff at Ellon Library or alternatively book online at www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk.