Change of Date for the Royal Deeside Motor Show

The Royal Deeside Motor Show will now take place in August.

The Royal Deeside Motor Show was due to take place on July 17 and 18 at Kincardine Castle and Estate but it has now been moved to August 14 and 15.

Held in the grounds of privately-owned Kincardine Castle near Kincardine O’Neil, the two-day Royal Deeside Motor Show is run by Aberdeen-based Etiom Events and is a much-anticipated new addition to the motoring events calendar.

Since its launch in October 2020, the event has captured the attention of many motor enthusiasts both locally and nationally who have signed up to showcase their vehicles throughout the 100,000m2 sprawling estate.

It is the first time that this event has been held, following significant investment in the Estate by the Castle owner.

Support for the event continues with the organisers reporting that plans are well advanced to ensure that the event is designed to maximise the space available within the grounds of Kincardine Castle to stage an open-air socially distanced event suitable for all attendees to enjoy some family fun.

Etiom’s Managing Director Gavin Esslemont said: “Whilst it is disappointing at this stage to move the dates, it is definitely the right thing to do. The vaccine programme continues at an incredible pace and delaying the Royal Deeside Motor Show by four weeks allows the programme to progress to an advanced stage and it gives families across the region a fun and exciting event to enjoy before the kids return to school.”

As the vaccine programme continues to roll out at a pace of knots across Scotland the organisers continue to take the lead from the Scottish Government and Aberdeenshire Council to ensure that public safety at events is maintained as number one priority and that the event is promoted as something positive and fun for the area and local economy, whilst supporting the number of charities involved in the event, including Charlie House, Children 1st, STV Children's Appeal, The Archie Foundation, The Rotary Club of Aboyne and Upper Deeside and The Scottish Men's Shed Association.