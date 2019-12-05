Charity Christmas concert in Ellon

An Ellon church will host a Christmas concert to raise money for Tearfund Scotland tomorrow evening.

Ellon Parish Church will host the concert tomorrow (Friday, December 6) for the international aid agency and development charity.

New Scottish Hymns Band will bring festive cheer with beautiful acoustic carols and original songs.

The development charity works in 50 countries around the world, working with local partners to support people in need, in countries like Lebanon.

As well as live music and Christmas songs, there will also be an opportunity to hear more about Tearfund’s work.

Erica Bankier, Events Co-ordinator for Tearfund Scotland said: “We are really excited to bring New Scottish Hymns Band to play at Ellon Parish Church this December, and share about the work of Tearfund.

“I look forward to meeting lots of people and inspiring them to partner with us to lift more people out of extreme poverty.

“Tearfund is a Christian international relief and development organisation passionate about ending poverty and seeing communities flourish.”

Funds raised will help people like Areej and her family, who used to live in Homs, Syria. To escape the bombings they fled across the border to a camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon.

Tearfund’s partner staff are providing emotional support for the family, including powerful workshops where children like Areej’s can work through the trauma they’ve experienced.

In order to see true restoration and bring about generational change, Tearfund is dedicated to helping the youngest victims who have been affected by the war in Syria. They have also provided them with emergency packages containing items such as food and soap.

Doors will open at 7pm, for a 7.30pm start. For more information on this Christmas concert and to purchase tickets visit www.tearfund.org/scotlandchristmas.