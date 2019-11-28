Dog First Aid demonstrations at North East Pet Expo

Dog owners wanting to have the skills to help their beloved pet in an emergency can visit the North East Pet Expo in Inverurie this Saturday for a Dog First Aid demonstration.

Experts from Dog First Aid Franchise Ltd will be on hand to offer advice about how to keep your dog safe during the festive season and beyond.

DOGFIRSTAIDSCOTLANDNORTH’s Catherine Phillips will be giving a CPR demonstration in the main ring and Dog First Aid Franchise Ltd Director, Jo Middleton, will talk through a mock-up of a road accident involving a dog.

As well as the first aid demonstrations, the team will also be taking bookings for future Dog First Aid courses and selling signed copies of ‘The Complete Guide to Dog First Aid’.

The multi-award-winning Dog First Aid courses were launched in Scotland earlier this year and have proved extremely popular with dog owners and those working with dogs keen to be prepared to help a dog in an emergency.

The Dog First Aid course has been developed by members of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) and covers everything from the basics of checking your pet’s vital signs to how to deal with bleeding, choking, burns and also a chance to practice the latest CPR techniques using Cassie, the canine manikin.

To book a course in Scotland, visit www.dog-first-aid.com/scotland. Courses are running this year until Saturday, December 7 and there is already a full programme scheduled for 2020.

There is also an opportunity for the courses to be expanded further into Scotland, and anyone who is looking for an opportunity to start their own business is encouraged to contact Dog First Aid and find out about the franchise available.

The North East Pet Expo runs from 11am until 3pm on Saturday, November 30 at the Thainstone Exchange in Inverurie and tickets are available here.

For more information about Dog First Aid, or to book on to a course, please visit www.dog-first-aid.com, email info@dog-first-aid.com or call 0800 999 6632.

To stay up to date with courses in Scotland, visit Facebook DOGFIRSTAIDSCOTLANDNORTH, Instagram dfascotnorth or Twitter @DFAscotlandnor1.