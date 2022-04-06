Easter fun is back at Pitmedden Garden
The team at the National Trust for Scotland’s beautiful Pitmedden Garden near Ellon are preparing for the return of Easter activities at the historic garden.
Running from Friday, April 15 – Monday, April 18, visitors can get involved with the search for Petunia the Pitmedden bunny in the Walled Garden, following clues, taking part in activities and being rewarded with a treat, and exploring the gorgeous setting.
Mark Bishop, Director of Customer & Cause for the National Trust for Scotland, said: “All of us here at the National Trust for Scotland are so excited to be welcoming visitors back to our Easter events this spring.
"We know how many families love taking part, exploring the beautiful places in our care.
"For our charity, these events are a highlight of our year, giving us the chance to involve thousands of people in Scotland’s nature and heritage in a fun and appealing way.”
The Easter trail is perfect for children aged 3 – 7 years.
Historic Pitmedden Garden is one of Aberdeenshire’s treasures. Enjoy the newly planted naturalistic and sustainably designed 21st-century twist on a traditional garden, designed by celebrity gardener Chris Beardshaw, visit the Museum of Farming Life, which brings the agricultural past to life and explore the woodlands around the garden on the waymarked trail - keep an eye out for squirrels and other wildlife.
Visit www.nts.org.uk for details.