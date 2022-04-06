Easter fun is back at Pitmedden Garden

Easter activities will take place at Pitmedden Garden. (pic:Lenny Warren)

Running from Friday, April 15 – Monday, April 18, visitors can get involved with the search for Petunia the Pitmedden bunny in the Walled Garden, following clues, taking part in activities and being rewarded with a treat, and exploring the gorgeous setting.

Mark Bishop, Director of Customer & Cause for the National Trust for Scotland, said: “All of us here at the National Trust for Scotland are so excited to be welcoming visitors back to our Easter events this spring.

"We know how many families love taking part, exploring the beautiful places in our care.

"For our charity, these events are a highlight of our year, giving us the chance to involve thousands of people in Scotland’s nature and heritage in a fun and appealing way.”

The Easter trail is perfect for children aged 3 – 7 years.