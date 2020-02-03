Ellon E-Bike taster session

An E-Bike taster session will be held in Ellon next weekend.

A partnership between Aberdeenshire Council, Ythan Cycle Club and Grampian Cycle Partnership is aiming to introduce a new audience to electric bikes to promote the benefits and dispel any myths associated with pedal assisted or electric bikes.

The special taster session will be held at Gordon Park on Saturday, February 15 from 11am-1pm.

As part of its award-winning Integrated Travel Town project approach, Aberdeenshire Council hopes to encourage more people into cycling and help achieve objectives around sustainability and climate change.

The drop-in session hosted by the partners will include advice from CyclingUk and Sustrans together with opportunities to try out an E-Bike.

Several types will be available from commuter-style and mountain options to a cargo bike and an adaptive version.

Residents are also being encouraged to bring along their own E-Bikes to share their own experiences and help others in the decision-making process.

Chris Menzies, Aberdeenshire Council’s Transportations Strategy Team Leader, said: “With the issues around climate change high on the agenda, anything we can do to encourage a simple change in behaviour which reduces carbon emissions has to be welcomed.

"Bikes might not be the answer for everyone, but E-Bikes are a fantastic enabler as either a commuting option or for a quick trip to the local shop.”