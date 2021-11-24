Exclusively Highlands Christmas Fair at the Garioch Heritage Centre

The Exclusively Highlands Christmas Fair will be held at the Garioch Heritage Centre.

Open between 10 am and 4 pm, with over 40 stalls spread over two floors with a few outside stalls, visitors will be treated to an array of arts, crafts, food and drink all produced to the highest quality by Scottish Artisans.

It’s an ideal opportunity to pick up some unique presents – or even to treat yourself.

Operations Manager, Gillian Pettigrew said “We are absolutely thrilled to have Exclusively Highlands Christmas Fair back at the Heritage Centre for a third year.

"It is always a very popular event with a great choice of stalls and producers from across Scotland.

"It’s a great way to kick start our programme of Christmas Events.

"While here, why not treat yourself to lunch or a “fine piece” in the café.”

Entry is £2 – children are free – with all proceeds going towards Centre funds and preserving the unique local history of the Garioch.

Tickets can be purchased online via Eventbrite or on the door.

Housed in the former locomotive works in Inverurie, Garioch Heritage Centre tells the story of life in the Garioch, from the early 20th century to the present day and sheds light on the domestic lives of local people.

The Centre is generally open from Thursday – Sunday 10am – 4pm