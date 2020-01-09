Exhibition at Heritage Centre

The latest exhibition by the Embroiderer’s Guild is now available to view at the Garioch Heritage Centre in Inverurie.

Following the Capability Brown exhibitions, the hugely successful Page 17 and, more recently, 100 Hearts, the latest question posed to the members of the Embroiderer’s Guild was “What does “home” mean to you?”.

Over 100 pieces of beautifully stitched memories of “Home” in a variety of mediums will be on show at the Garioch Heritage Centre on Loco Works Road until Saturday, February 29.

This will be the only opportunity to see the exhibition in Scotland.

The Exhibition is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 4pm. Entry is £2.