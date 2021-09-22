Listen online to the voices of the north east as part of Across the Grain

New poetry, song, film and podcasts are just a few wee things to enjoy during Across the Grain 2021

The festival celebrating Doric and the traditional music of the north-east started in 2018 with live performances and events across the region.

It has become a popular annual event, this year taking place online with an innovative and diverse programme devised to appeal to all ages.

The festival programme delves into the cultural life, heritage, music and stories of the north east.

It’s a chance to celebrate collectively, and for people to share their love of local language and landscape.

There is so much to look forward to.

Young people in Aberdeenshire consider what Doric means to them, past, present and future.

Internationally celebrated north east musician Paul Anderson explores the relationship between the materials, construction and tone of violins, in a film short commissioned for Banchory Cultural Centre.

The festival explores the Carpenter collection with the Elphinstone Institute, hears recitals of Doric poetry and prose, and hosts a live music and song workshop from Scottish Culture and Tradition Youth.

Warming up to the October weekend are a host of pre-festival activities:

In partnership with Feis Rois, LLA’s Youth Music Initiative programme led on an inspiring project with 14 schools to create a brand-new song for Aberdeenshire, sung by Iona Fyfe. You’ll be humming ‘Fit Like The Day’ all Autumn! Sit back and enjoy these poetry podcasts of Doric and short stories from the anthology Grey Granite Red Earth, written and recited by the Mearns Writers. One local quine explores the music of Aberdeenshire and what it means to her in an engaging podcast created as part of a summer programme Event Academy. LLA's Libraries Service shares the history of this former sanitorium built in Banchory to treat patients suffering from tuberculosis.