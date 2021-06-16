Mackie’s of Scotland and National Trust for Scotland announce partnership to get families exploring Aberdeenshire this summer

Timo (9) and Julia (7) get ready for exploring this summer with Mackie's of Scotland and the National Trust for Scotland.

Visitors can reconnect with the places they love, uncover clues as they explore and receive a delicious Mackie’s chocolate treat for their efforts.

Taking place at Pitmedden Garden, a re-created Scottish Renaissance in Ellon and Castle Fraser, one of Scotland’s largest tower houses, with an impressive portrait collection in Inverurie, plus other National Trust for Scotland properties around Scotland on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27, families can celebrate the start of summer with our Summertime Explorer trails through beautiful gardens and grounds.

Mackie’s Marketing Director Karin Hayhow said: “We hope that after the last year and a half, the chance to have a proper family day out, at amazing settings, while hunting for clues will generate lots of fun.

"We’re thrilled to be partnering with The Trust and support its incredible properties and grounds that are part of Scotland’s fabric.”

National Trust for Scotland’s Director of Customer & Cause, Mark Bishop said: “We’re thankful to our friends at Mackie’s of Scotland for helping us to create this summertime adventure for families.

"It’s the perfect start to what we’re all hoping will be a summer of adventure and outdoor fun, in places that we love. So, get your thinking caps on and come and explore our beautiful places, in Aberdeenshire and beyond!”

Castle Fraser, Garden & Estate – 10.30am – 4pm (time slot booking); £3 per trail. Parking charges apply to non-members (£3 all day, coins only). Pitmedden Garden – 11am – 3pm (time slot booking); £3 per trail. Usual admission prices apply to non-members. (visit www.nts.org.uk/visit/places/pitmedden-garden for details.

Please adhere to local restrictions as set out by the Scottish Government when visiting.