Methlick firework display to go ahead

The fireworks display in Methlick will return this year.

The firework display will take place in the usual field opposite Methlick Wood.

Methlick School parents group will be running the stalls, Beaton Hall Committee will be in charge of firework display and Methlick Community Council are contributing to the cost of the fireworks.

Bring your own cup to enjoy some warm soup or mulled wine and hot dogs will also be available. Donations from spectators would be appreciated.

Please remove all rubbish including sparkler sticks as the field is used for animals.