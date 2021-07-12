Outdoor concert at Castle Fraser

Live music returns with an outdoor show at Castle Fraser

If you have missed being part of an audience and listening to live music, this concert is just what you need!

The concert will take place in the Events Field beside the castle and will feature the Aberdeen Chamber Music String Quartet, as well as performances by young Inverurie Music Award winners.

The programme includes works by J S Bach, Haydn, Richard Rogers, Cole Porter and many others.

The concert will help raise funds for the Inverurie Music Award Fund, established in 2019.

This award is open to young musicians attending the four Don-side Academies, some of whom will progress to study music.

The concert begins at 3pm (gate opens 2.30pm) and tickets should be purchased in advance online by visiting www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/music-at-castle-fraser-tickets, or from Novello Gifts, 29 High Street, Inverurie.

Tickets are priced at: £12 for adults; Children go free.

Parking at the castle costs £3 unless you have a NTS members car.

Bring your picnics and folding chairs and celebrate summer with music in this beautiful location.

Castle Fraser (postcode AB51 7LD) is situated off the Dunecht/Kemnay road – 16 miles from Aberdeen; and 8 miles from Inverurie.