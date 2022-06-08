Programme announced for Garioch Theatre Festival 2022

A Monstrous Regiment of Women at Garioch Heritage Centre, Inverurie (Pic: Michael Watt)

Mitchell School of Drama presents A Monstrous Regiment of Women

This brand new play explores the life and work of inspirational Scottish suffragette and journalist, Caroline Phillips.

Born in Kintore, Caroline was a true pioneer: honorary secretary of the Aberdeen branch of the Women's Social and Political Union, and a journalist at a time when there were only 66 female journalists in the UK. Performed in English and Doric dialect by a cast this will be a fabulous celebration of local history and language.

Produced by Garidge Theatre. This event has been supported by the Year of Stories 2022 Community Stories Fund.

Garioch Heritage Centre, Inverurie

Thursday 23 June – 7.30pm

Friday 24 June – 7.30pm

Shakespeare's Fool - A bittersweet tale, told by an idiot.

Saturday 25 June – 4.00pm & 8.00pm

Sunday 26 June – 4.00pm

Tickets £10/7

MaMa - Cosmic Dance

Directed and performed by Kirsten Newell and Oxana Banshikova.

A new Bharatanatyam based dance production on the themes of pregnancy and early motherhood. Combining South Asian dance vocabulary with a contemporary sensibility, two dancers explore, compare, and share their journeys as mothers. The performance is accompanied by originally composed music weaving together Celtic and Carnatic sounds.

Monday 27 June – 7.30pm

Tickets £5, under 16s free

Shakespeare’s Fool

Gentleman player, juggling jester, headmaster of Morris dancers and London's finest clown, until...he fell out with Will 'git-face' Shakespeare. Kempe died alone and poverty-stricken, not very far from the original Globe Theatre, of which he was an original shareholder and faded into obscurity; a world away from his former life having supposedly originated some of literature's best-known characters, including Bottom, Dogberry, and Falstaff.

Join ‘Cavaliero’ Kempe on the streets of London as he gives his final performance to an audience of a mouse and a marrote and tells the tale of his life, his rise to stardom and what really happened between him and William Shakespeare.

This one-actor show, starring Robin Leetham premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2021.

Acorn Centre, Inverurie Wednesday 29 June – 7.30pm Tickets £10/7

Swingify with Dan Greavey

Dan is a crooner from Inverurie who has worked in London’s West End and touring professional Musical Theatre. He currently works as a singer and actor with local events company ‘Right Here Productions’, and is one third of well known Rat Pack trio, ‘Ocean’s 3’. Join Dan for a medley of swing and easy listening songs made famous by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and more recently, Michael Bublé.

Acorn Centre, Inverurie Thursday 30 June 7.30pm Tickets £8/6

The Moira Monologues and (More) Moira Monologues double-bill

Written and Performed by Alan Bissett Directed by Sacha Kyle

Moira Bell is the rip-roaring, chain-smoking, nae-messin’ heroine from Alan Bissett’s original and classic ‘one-woman show’. Moira’s a single mum and a cleaner, who can’t wait to light a fag and tell her bestie Babs all about the teacher she fancies, cleaning posh folks’ hooses, her thoughts on Brexit, and, of course, how she protects her darlin’ dug, Pepe, from Diesel the rottweiler.

Suitable age 14 and above

Hopeville Social Club, Inverurie Saturday 2 July 7.30pm Tickets £10/8