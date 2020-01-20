Raise a glass to the Bard at Castle Fraser

The National Trust for Scotland’s Castle Fraser is set to host a special Burns day celebration with a special whisky tasting to celebrate the works of the National Bard.

The grand castle is to welcome connoisseurs of Scotland’s national drink on Friday, January 25 at 7pm.

Visitors will go on a whisky tour of Scotland throughout the castle, trying drams from all over the country in different rooms.

Guests will start with their first nip in the Michael Kitchen and will travel through the impressive Great Hall into the lavish dining room and will finish the grand tour in the Peacock Parlour – traditionally the smoking room of the castle.

An experienced Castle Fraser guide will delve into the history of each room, while an expert from the Inverurie Whisky Shop will explain the history of the industry in Scotland and the individual tasting notes of each dram.

As well as enjoying fantastic whisky, guests will be treated to four traditional Scottish bites that compliment each drink.

Megan Linklater, functions and events manager at Castle Fraser, said: “There’s no better way to celebrate our National Bard than by raising our national drink in such a historically significant setting. We are already very excited to give visitors an evening of food, drink and education – all presented in a way that we’re sure Burns himself would have approved of.

“Burns wrote regularly about whisky, with one of his poems even entitled ‘Scotch Drink’ – so we think this is a fitting way to pay tribute to his life and work. Events like this one, as well as being informative and fun, really do help our charity protect Castle Fraser and Scotland’s other special places.”

Tickets to the Whisky Tasting at Castle Fraser cost £40 and can be purchased here.