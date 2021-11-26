RGU launches suite of funded health and social care short courses to address skills gaps

The courses will be relevant for those currently working within the health and social care sector

S5 and S6 student from across the northeast have set up Young Enterprise companies that they are running from the start of the autumn term until the end of the spring term.

The students have to do everything – raising capital, developing their products and their branding, making their products and then selling them to the public – and dealing with all the challenges of late supply of products, customer complaints and balancing stock with sales.

With generous support from local businesses, the Young Enterprise Grampian Board helps the teams – including by hosting an annual Christmas Fair.

As the first Fair in two year this will be a socially distanced event – but its great to be able to get back to face-to-face selling.

The public are invite to support the school students by checking the Christmas Fair out on Saturday.

The Young Enterprise “Company Programme” is a UK-wide programme in which students in the final two years of school set up and run companies over a six-month period from the start of the school year.