Spend your summer with the National Trust for Scotland

Pitmedden Garden will be hosting a Herb Garden Tour & Talk and various music acts throughout the summer. (Pic: NTS)

Summer has officially started, and with the school holidays alsmost upon us, families will be looking for inspiration to fill those long summer days.

Aberdeenshire alone offers a wealth of opportunity for the summer months, with sites including Castle Fraser, Pitmedden Garden and Fyvie Castle.

New and existing members of the conservation charity can visit its sites for as little as £5.25 for adults and £9.80 per month for families, equating to just 17p or 32p per day, making it a great value option for excitement-filled days, all while contributing towards the conservation of Scottish heritage.

Visitors to Castle Fraser can enjoy a wealth of history, stunning sights and an outdoor performance.

The Trust also recently relaunched its initiative with Young Scot which offers anyone aged 11-25 with a Young Scot National Entitlement Card the chance to visit National Trust for Scotland properties for just £1.

For families searching for budget-friendly ways to keep children amused during the holidays, the Trust has a packed programme to help with summer holiday planning.

Sites are also perfect for a range of outdoor family activities including wildlife spotting, rock pooling and identifying nature, and for those looking to embrace the health and wellbeing benefits of the outdoors there’s no shortage of breath-taking views to discover and gardens to enjoy.

Additionally, for people looking to soak up some culture and discover more about Scotland’s heritage, the Trust holds a wealth of stories and objects which have been passed down through the centuries at notable historical homes.

Witness the amazing spectacle of hundreds of bats returning to their maternity roost at Haddo House in August.

The Trust is also hosting a programme of events throughout the summer, including:

Herb Garden Tour & Talk – Come along to Pitmedden Garden on July 9 to learn all about the history and function of herb gardens in the 17th century and the role of the lady of the house in the provision of medical care for the estate Much Ado About Nothing – Folksy Theatre present ‘Much Ado About Nothing’, an outdoor performance at Castle Fraser on July 10 Bat Breakfast – On August 20 witness the amazing spectacle of hundreds of bats returning to their maternity roost during dawn at Haddo House courtyard.

Philip Long OBE, Chief Executive of The National Trust for Scotland, said: "The last two years have been a difficult time for us all, but our charity was pleased that our countryside and gardens were able to provide respite to many.

"As the country gets back on its feet post-pandemic, we look forward to welcoming new and returning visitors to our places and helping them to make the most of a summer free of travel restrictions and lockdowns."