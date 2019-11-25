Theatre Company prepares for Udny Green pantomime

The Pitmedden and Udny Green Theatre Company will put on its biggest show to date this December.

The company, now in its third year, is currently working on its 2019 pantomime ‘Pan and the Beanstalk’.

Show director and writer Mark Hamilton said: “This is a brand new show full of local and pop cultural references. It has it all from Pan, Pirates, Neverland, Udny Green and of course a beanstalk. All of our actors come from the local area and all set, costumes, promotional material are all done by ourselves.”

Pantomime performances will be held on Friday, December 13 at 7pm, and Saturday, December 14 at 2.30pm.

The show will be performed at the Dr Spence Memorial Hall in Udny Green.

Tickets for the show are on sale now priced at £5, £3 concessions and £1 for children aged 12 and under, and are available from the Craft Bar and Pitmedden Co-op.